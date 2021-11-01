ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 850,496 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,508,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $72,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,596 shares of company stock worth $19,170,908. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

