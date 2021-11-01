13,910 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.45. 5,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.36 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.