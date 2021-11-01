Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 403,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

