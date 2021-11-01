Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 403,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ELYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
