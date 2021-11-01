Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hulic in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HULCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

