NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,740.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.73), with a volume of 10869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,710 ($22.34).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of £148.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market cap of £820.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.81.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

In related news, insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.