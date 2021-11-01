Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.93

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 1053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,088 shares of company stock valued at $998,159. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.