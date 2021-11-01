The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.34

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

