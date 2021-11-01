Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $15.84

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $16.60. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $8,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

