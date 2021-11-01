Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 405,257 shares.The stock last traded at $33.03 and had previously closed at $31.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,404 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

