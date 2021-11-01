Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 405,257 shares.The stock last traded at $33.03 and had previously closed at $31.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.38.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
