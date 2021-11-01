Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 10.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25. 92,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,100,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.