BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 1,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.