-$1.63 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($1.85). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,911.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $484.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

