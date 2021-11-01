Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 3,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

