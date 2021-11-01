Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $9.35 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000. Visa comprises 2.7% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.86. The company had a trading volume of 209,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $416.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.51. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.89 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.