Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $105.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.50 million and the highest is $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 30,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $144,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

