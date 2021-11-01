Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

ITRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $292,000. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,856. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

