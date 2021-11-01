TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $216,214.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,243,010,901 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

