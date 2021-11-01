ODIN PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,458.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $62,458.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00078776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00102315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,007.06 or 1.00173662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.01 or 0.07004797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022793 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.