Veil Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $889.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,055.67 or 1.00253485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00589653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00308448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00181995 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001514 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

