Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $91.94. 27,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,533,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 154.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.46.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $4,447,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

