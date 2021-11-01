T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $175.00 price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,574. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.