Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:CAHPF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.