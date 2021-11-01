Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.