Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
