Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $1.88 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $246,738.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.00317502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

