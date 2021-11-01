ATB Capital Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.28.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE ARE traded down C$0.50 on Monday, hitting C$17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 454,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,251. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.78 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.36.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.