Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 8,753 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,941. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

