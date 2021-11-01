RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.14. RH reported earnings of $6.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $25.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $668.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,746. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $675.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.