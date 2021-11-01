Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Rises By 32.2%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Fortis by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.45. 3,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,903. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.