Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,623. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $298.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

