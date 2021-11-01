ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 222,816 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,816 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $84,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 90.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

