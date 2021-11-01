-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 1,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,866. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -303.67 and a beta of 1.86.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

