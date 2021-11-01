UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 105,728 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of McKesson worth $121,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.