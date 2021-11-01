Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 83786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

