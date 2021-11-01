Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $40.20. 33,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.