VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $204,628.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00220992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00095707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.