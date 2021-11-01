Fantom (FTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $661.49 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $6.94 billion and approximately $661.49 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00220992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00095707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

