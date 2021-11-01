Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $757,011.29 and approximately $8,441.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00111377 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 617.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 292.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 163.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 9,620,641 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

