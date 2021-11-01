Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.17 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.16. 18,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,167. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

