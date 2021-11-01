Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99. 55,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,553,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Skillz by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

