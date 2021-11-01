Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 5,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,403,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

