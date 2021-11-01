Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Down 3%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 2,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 584,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

MF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter worth about $779,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

