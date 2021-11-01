Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 2.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 445,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

