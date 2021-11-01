Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declines By 26.2%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.21. 38,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

