International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.54

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 48664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 241.92 and a beta of 2.04.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,605,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,151,000 after buying an additional 164,273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,328 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.