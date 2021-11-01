Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.59). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,749. The firm has a market cap of $633.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.