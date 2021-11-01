KUN Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.82 or 0.00047123 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $57,636.63 and $394.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00078547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00102217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.18 or 1.00411365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.65 or 0.07037213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022998 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

