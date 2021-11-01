$151.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $151.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Trustmark posted sales of $180.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $644.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.20 million to $652.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $619.20 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

