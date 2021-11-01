Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett outpaced the industry year to date. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Pent-up demand, government stimulus, enhanced assortment of highly coveted merchandise and improved omni-channel capabilities remained upsides. Increased focus on stores and online as well as strong vendor relationships contributed to growth in Hibbett and City Gear brands. Although year over year results remain drab, it witnessed sturdy sales growth on a two-year basis. Management raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. However, higher SG&A expense due to higher store costs, investments to attract customers and improve back-office processes remain concerning. It expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in second-half fiscal 2022. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,930. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

