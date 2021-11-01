Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.4% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

