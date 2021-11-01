Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,814 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.7% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $56,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

